Blumhouse went ahead and turned Fantasy Island, the “classic” TV series, into a horror movie. Why? Because they can. And it might turn out to be pretty good! The footage released so far looks fun, in a silly sort of way, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Three new Fantasy Island clips showcase how the island turns your deepest fantasy into a potential nightmare.

Fantasy Island Clips – The Rules

I’ll confess that I think Fantasy Island looks promising – about as promising as any potential Fantasy Island movie can be. That said, the way Blumhouse and Sony are handling it gives me pause. Fantasy Island is not screening for critics, and honestly, that’s not that surprising. It happens a lot with genre films like this. What is surprising, though, is that there are no Thursday night screenings of the film. Pretty much every movie gets an advance Thursday night screening at this point. But not Fantasy Island. That suggests the studio really, really doesn’t want any advance word about the film to get out. Fingers crossed that isn’t a sign of something bad to come.

In the first clip, Michael Peña‘s Mr. Roarke lays out the rules of his magical, fantastical, potentially deadly island. There are only two rules, really. One is that there’s only one fantasy per guest. The second is that all guests must see all fantasies through until their natural conclusion, no matter what. The “no matter what” part is probably a giveaway that something bad is afoot.

Fantasy Island Clips – The Elevator

The second part is all about an elevator. Sounds harmless, right? Wrong. The elevator takes you to a dark and scary basement, which is never a good sign.

Fantasy Islan Clips – Your Life Is About to Change

This final clip has characters wondering how all the magical fantasies on Fantasy Island come to pass. Needless to say, there’s no clear answer. You’ll have to wait until the movie comes out to learn that one.

Fantasy Island opens February 14.