The Fantastic Fest 2019 second wave is here – and it does not disappoint. If the first wave announcement didn’t do it for you (what’s your deal?), this second one should do the trick. Rian Johnson‘s star-studded Knives Out will close-out the fest, and new titles include Bong Joon-ho‘s Parasite and the Nicolas Cage-starring H.P. Lovecraft adaptation The Color Out of Space. Attendees will also be getting a sidebar dedicated to LGBTQ+ representation in genre cinema, a celebration of Mexican genre film, and more.

It’s time to kick summer to the curb and bring on the glory of festival season. Fantastic Fest is gearing up for its 15th anniversary next month, and the lineup is proving to be full of can’t-miss titles. In addition to the second wave of titles announced today, the festival will highlight Mexican genre films in association with Mexico City’s Mórbido Film Fest. Mórbido Film Fest’s head of programming Abraham Castillo Flores will also give a lecture titled “The Mórbido Crypt’s Guide to Mexican Fantasy and Horror Cinema.”

There will also be an LGBTQ+ sidebar sponsored by Shudder and co-presented by community partners aGLIFF and OUTsider, the Horror Queers podcast, and drag horror titans Peaches Christ and Louisianna Purchase. “The two most unwavering pieces of my identity – my queerness and my love of horror – come together in some fascinating and unexpected ways over the course of film history,” says Fantastic Fest programmer Brian Kelley. “I can’t think of a better group of people to explore and celebrate some of the crazy, frequently daring and often challenging films that make up the universe of queer horror with than my Fantastic Fest family.”

Check out the full second wave film lineup below. Fantastic Fest runs September 19-26.