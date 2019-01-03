Love or hate the big twist at the end of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, you can’t deny that J.K. Rowling is a master of foreshadowing, even if it’s planting Easter eggs that no one will discover until two years later. The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald twist involving Credence (Ezra Miller) was one that no one saw coming — except for perhaps a few internet sleuths who dug through Rowling’s personal website and found a clue hinting at said twist all the way back in 2016.

Spoilers for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald follow.

Hypable noted that back in 2016 Rowling decided to update her personal website — a fairly innocuous action that may have actually been a two-year riddle for us to solve. The Harry Potter author had uploaded a banner for the “Answers” page, with an image that featured a book about the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Aurelius Dumbledore was revealed to be the true identity of Credence, told to him by the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). It’s kind of the perfect name for a Dumbledore, all the siblings have names laden with meaning: “Albus” means “white,” “Ariana” means “silver,” and “Aurelius” means “golden” or “gilded.”

So there you have it, Rowling has been teasing us about this reveal for two years, and we’ve only found out now. This controversial reveal of the fourth Dumbledore sibling has mostly left fans confused following The Crimes of Grindelwald, but Rowling has assured fans that answers will be provided in Fantastic Beasts 3, which is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2020.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is currently playing in theaters.