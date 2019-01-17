Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrived in theaters last year to mixed reviews. Critics and fans alike took issue with the plot, the characterization, and the pacing, and were left wanting for something to recapture the magic of Harry Potter.

One thing they weren’t wanting was a longer version of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel. But if you were jonesing for an extended cut, you’re in luck, because the Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Blu-ray and Digital HD release will feature new footage that didn’t make it to theaters.

Everyone wants to spend as much time as possible in the magical Wizarding World, but I assume very few want to spend more time with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But as is tradition with many Harry Potter films — Christopher Columbus started the tradition with the home video release of 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — The Crimes of Grindwald is receiving an extended cut on its home video releases, which are set for February and March of this year.

Directed by David Yates, this new cut includes 7 minutes of footage that didn’t make the theatrical version. These cut scenes were frequently referenced by the cast during the press tour, who openly revealed that plenty of footage shot for the film didn’t make it into the movie. Perhaps some of the scenes are small, disposable moments, but others could foreshadow the big polarizing twist at the end of the film. The home video release will also include over an hour of bonus features, including featurettes on Dumbledore’s history, the return to Hogwarts, and more on author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling herself.

Fans can first return to the enchanting world of underground Paris with the Digital HD release on February 15, 2019 before getting the full experience with the 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition on March 12, 2019.

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Blu-ray Special Features