The third entry in the somewhat shaky Fantastic Beasts franchise has conjured up a release date: November 2021. Fantastic Beasts 3, which will eventually have an official, ungainly title, will continue the Harry Potter prequel series from J.K. Rowling and director David Yates. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and all his wizard pals will return once again, like it or not.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will summon up audiences on November 12, 2021, according to Warner Bros. The question is: is there enough magic left in this series? When the Fantastic Beasts franchise was first announced, Harry Potter fans were ecstatic. Over the course of two movies, however, much of that enthusiasm has faltered. I’m neutral on the Potter craze, but I’ve heard from several diehard franchise fans who have come to regard this prequel series with disdain, to the point where they wish it had never been started.

But Warners has at least three more of these (including Fantastic Beasts 3) planned, so they’re not going to stop now – even though the last film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, had the lowest U.S. box office opening of any Harry Potter film to date. Reviews were also less-than-kind to the previous installment – it’s sitting at 37% on Rotten Tomatoes at this very moment.

That’s not to say the series can’t course-correct. Hopefully, Rowling and Yates will learn from their past mistakes, and find a way to make the remaining Fantastic Beasts films fresh and exciting. Or not.

“J.K. Rowling created an awe-inspiring universe that has captivated people of all ages, taking us on an extraordinary magical journey,” Ron Sanders, president of Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment of Warner Bros., said in a statement. “Warner Bros. is so proud to be the cinematic home of the Wizarding World and is excited about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We look forward to bringing the third chapter of the five-film series to audiences around the globe in November 2021.”

“We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the Fantastic Beasts series,” added Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans.”

Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and more are all expected to return for the third entry. Production on Fantastic Beasts 3 will begin in spring 2020.