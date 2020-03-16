A week before the latest installment of the Harry Potter spin-off series was expected to start shooting in the U.K., Warner Bros. has postponed production for Fantastic Beasts 3 amid coronavirus concerns. The film is one of the last major Hollywood releases to delay its shoot to curb the spread of coronavirus, aka COVID-19, following in the steps of other postponed productions like Warner Bros.’ The Batman.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise, as most major Hollywood productions have postponed shooting in the wake of the escalating spread of coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization last week. But Variety reports that Warner Bros. was holding out hope they could continue as planned for Fantastic Beasts 3, which was set to film at a soundstage in Liverpool, where the studio planned to move The Batman after postponing the comic book film.

Like many of the other productions that have stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unknown whether the postponement will affect the release date for Fantastic Beasts 3, which was due to hit theaters November 12, 2021. The film, directed by David Yates, brings back Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Dan Folger in the latest globe-trotting adventure that would surely be difficult to shoot with the pandemic severely affecting international travel. While plot details for the film is under wraps, a good portion of Fantastic Beasts 3 will reportedly be set in Brazil.

But, whether we want it or not, Fantastic Beasts 3 will eventually hit theaters at some point. Despite poor critical reception for the recent entries in the Wizarding World franchise – with the last film earning the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Harry Potter film – the series is still one of Warner Bros.’ top franchises, raking in more than $1.4 billion worldwide so far.