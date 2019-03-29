A24 has a new horror movie called False Positive lined up, and it sounds wild. Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer co-wrote the script and will star alongside Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. The story focuses on a husband and wife who turn to a fertility doctor when they’re unable to conceive a child. The fertility doctor is unconventional, to say the least, and tricks the couple into letting him use his own sperm to impregnate the wife.

Collider broke the news about the False Positive plot, adding that John Lee, who co-wrote the script with Glazer, will direct. Glazer and Theroux will play the couple trying to get pregnant, and Brosnan will portray the potentially crazy and/or evil fertility doctor who tricks them. Other cast members include Josh Hamilton, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush and Zainab Jah.

A24 tends to release very specific horror movies – slow burns like The Witch, Hereditary, It Comes At Night and the upcoming Midsommar. Casual movie goers seem to be puzzled by these types of films, but I love them. That said, False Positive sounds a bit different. Glazer’s involvement suggests the film will take a comedic approach to the material, although I’m sure it will be an extremely dark comedy. I’m a fan of Glazer’s work on Broad City, and I’m excited to see what she does next now that that series has come to an end. Director John Lee has helmed several Broad City episodes, as well as episodes of The Last O.G. and Inside Amy Schumer.

Overall, this entire project sounds great. The premise is strange and creepy enough that it can be both scary and darkly comedic, and cast is strong – I especially like the idea of Brosnan playing a villainous character at this stage in his career. THR says False Positive is set to begin filming next week, so we’ll likely hear more of it soon, and probably learn of a release date as well. In the meantime, please enjoy this clip, featuring the finest moment of Pierce Brosnan’s storied career.