Hulu has released the teaser for False Positive, a new A24 feature billed as a Rosemary’s Baby-inspired horror film. Ilana Glazer of Broad City fame sheds her comedy persona to star in False Positive as a woman who finds her dream fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan) and finally gets pregnant, only for something sinister to begin happening. Watch the False Positive teaser below.

False Positive Teaser

This is the briefest of teasers, playing more like those annoying pre-trailer reels that have become common in the YouTube era, but it suggests that maybe Ilana Glazer’s comedy chops won’t go completely unused after all. From the 14 bloody seconds that this teaser played, there’s a distinct camp element to it — is False Positive a horror comedy instead of straight up horror? That would certainly be a fresh twist on the Rosemary’s Baby formula, which follows a woman who starts to believe her unborn baby is the spawn of the devil.

Still, it’s a departure for Glazer, who is best known for her role as Ilana in the Comedy Central hit show Broad City, which she co-starred and co-wrote with longtime friend Abbi Jacobson. While Jacobson has found flourishing career in the voice acting field post-Broad City, Glazer has mostly stuck to the familiar genre of raunchy comedy, appearing in films like The Night Before and Rough Night. But it’s exciting to see her take a leap into horror with False Positive, though with Glazer also producing alongside director John Lee and Jonathan Wang, we can probably expect some sort of comedic bent.

Hulu announced that A24’s False Positive will debut on the streamer this summer, following a Tribeca Film Festival premiere. The film is directed by John Lee, the creator of Wonder Showzen who has also helmed episodes of Broad City and Netflix’s Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.

Starring alongside Ilana Glazer are Justin Theroux (American Psycho),Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush and Gretchen Mol.

Here’s the synopsis for False Positive:

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…

False Positive will World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, 2021 before it’s expected to arrive on Hulu on Friday, June 25, 2021.