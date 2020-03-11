Disney held a shareholders meeting today, and they debuted some new footage from several projects. But we, the common folk, can’t see any of it. We have to grovel down here in the mud. The best we can do is use someone’s second-hand footage description and bring it to you, reader. Now all you need to do is use your imagination! More on the Falcon and the Winter Soldier footage below.

Those lucky ducks at the Disney shareholders meeting got to see this footage, and several sites have been reporting on what was revealed. Comic Book, for instance, has the following:

he Falcon and The Winter Soldier footage opens with Bucky (Sebastian Stan) visiting Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in an elaborate prison. Zemo tries to activate Bucky’s Winter Soldier programming, which of course no longer works. Bucky reveals that he has come to see Zemo because someone has restarted the Super Soldier program. The next clip shown is a rally with a heavy Americana theme (red, white, and blue decorations, cheerleaders, the works). An announcer is introducing the new Captain America to the world, and we see a figure with the shield standing backstage draped in silhouette. An action-packed montage is then shown, which showcases the action stuntwork and battles that will take place in the series. This includes Zemo fighting in his Marvel Comics mask. As Bucky points out, the two men are not friends; they’re two guys who had a mutual friend (Steve Rogers) and now need to help one another.

And The Laughing Place has this to offer:

The footage shown felt like an extended trailer, starting with Bucky paying a visit to Baron Zemo in a state of the art prison, who tried to unsuccessfully activate his Winter Soldier programming. Bucky told him that someone has recreated the Super Soldier Serum. Another clip showed some kind of a rally where cheerleaders and a stage were decorated with red, white, and blue Captain America insignia. The announcer introduced the new Captain America and then the camera cut to someone backstage in silhouette with the shield. It was unclear if it was actually Falcon in the suit. A montage of action sequences included Zemo fighting in his iconic mask from the comics. It wasn’t clear from the short clip if he was fighting with Falcon and the Winter Soldier or against them. Lastly, we saw Bucky approach Sam Wilson and discussed that they’re not really friends. More like two guys who had a mutual friend who now need each other.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and as you can see above, the footage shown highlights the “new” Captain America. You might assume that means Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon (Anthony Mackie), who took up Cap’s shield at the end of Endgame. But reports indicate that the person who ends up taking over for Cap – at least at first – is Wyatt Russell as John Walker, a much more militaristic version of Captain America.

Beyond that, the footage also has the return of Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, perhaps the most boring villain in all of the Marvel films. Yes, I know people will disagree with me. But I found Zemo in Captain America: Civil War to be painfully uninteresting. Perhaps Falcon and the Winter Soldier will fix that.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ in August 2020.