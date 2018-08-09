Provocative documentarian Michael Moore (Bowling for Columbine, Fahrenheit 9/11, Sicko) is back with Fahrenheit 11/9, a look at America under the ludicrous presidency of Donald Trump. The title refers to the date when Trump became president-elect of the United States, and following the news that this movie will play at the Toronto International Film Festival, the first trailer has arrived.



Fahrenheit 11/9 Trailer

Here's the exclusive trailer for Michael Moore's (@MMFlint) newest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's in theaters Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/eHLPy1J9o4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 9, 2018

This is actually Moore’s second Trump-related documentary over the past two years. In October of 2016, he released Michael Moore in TrumpLand, a mixture of lecture and concert film that attempted to convince audiences to vote for Hillary Clinton. That movie only played in theaters for one night, and it correctly predicted that Trump would win the presidency in a time when very few people believed that was even a remote possibility. (That feels like it was a decade ago.)

Now Moore has turned his lens on America under the reign of Donald Trump, going after the lawmakers in Flint, Michigan over their disastrous handling of the city’s water crisis and talking to people like David Hogg, one of the survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida that happened earlier this year. (That also feels like it happened ages ago.)

When Fahrenheit 11/9 was first announced, Moore released this statement:

“No matter what you throw at [Trump], it hasn’t worked. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

That last part seems like a naive statement, and unless Moore is hiding some bombshell reveal in his movie, I feel like this film isn’t going to have much of an impact on the national conversation. And even if it does contain some massive revelation, Moore himself said it right there: by now Trump has built his entire presidency on statements that would have gotten anyone else kicked out of Washington, so why would we ever believe that he’ll get taken down by a documentary?

Many of Moore’s prior movies caused a stir, but that was before the omnipresence of social media, Since we’re all constantly drowning in the never-ending news cycle of Trump’s latest idiotic statement or decision, I’m not sure how effective this film can be. Conservatives won’t watch it (unless they convince themselves to hate-watch it to somehow “own the libs”) and liberals may be too exhausted with the onslaught of political news to give it much thought. This movie, from this filmmaker, about this subject…I have a feeling it’s just going to come off as more noise, even if it ends up being good.

Fahrenheit 11/9 hits theaters on September 21, 2018.