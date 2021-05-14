A new F9 featurette has been released and….it’s John Cena! The newest cast member of the Fast and Furious franchise is releasing a weekly video series called “Get Fast & Furious with John Cena” to show off the supercars the characters will be driving in the ninth installment of the franchise. This episode’s star: a 1968 mid-engine Dodge Charger. Watch the F9 featurette below.

F9 Featurette: Get Fast & Furious with John Cena

There are so many ways to describe this 1968 mid-engine Dodge Charger, so I had to make up my own! Can’t wait to show everyone some of my favorite “castmates” THE CARS featured in #F9. @TheFastSaga is back June 25!!! pic.twitter.com/kHmE2CX3N3 — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 12, 2021

John Cena may be playing the Big Bad of F9, but he’s also the consummate host of a new video series in which the actor proves how much of a gearhead he really is. In the very first episode of “Get Fast & Furious with John Cena,” Cena introduces a 1968 Mid-Engine Charger created specifically for Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. Cena describes the custom vehicle as “Frankenstein’s Monster.”

Cena plays a monster of sorts in F9, as Dom’s estranged (and evil!) brother, Jakob, who is on a mission of revenge against Dom. This forces Dom and his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), out of retirement and back into the life of the fast lane. F9 sees the return of many other favorite and not-so-favorite characters, with an ensemble that includes Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. And of course, there’s justice to be served with Sung Kang‘s Han.

Here’s the official synopsis for F9:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

F9 opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.