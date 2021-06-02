In 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, the most recent entry in Universal’s official Fast Saga, the Fast and Furious #family found themselves speeding across a volatile icy tundra. In this month’s F9, director Justin Lin is turning up the heat in more ways than one.

Universal has released a new F9 clip featuring a car chase through a jungle environment – one that happens to be full of landmines. As you might expect, Tyrese Gibson‘s character does not take this information well.



F9 Clip

As you could probably surmise from the watermark in the top corner, this clip celebrates a new partnership between Universal Pictures and Cameo, which are teaming up to host a week-long campaign that will result in some fans receiving personalized Cameo messages from members of the F9 cast. Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang are all participating, and all fans who enter the sweepstakes will receive bonus F9 content.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

F9 arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.