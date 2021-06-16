F9 explodes into theaters next week, and with more than a year of extra anticipation from fans, many of whom are eager to return to theaters for a big event movie, it feels like this could be one of the biggest box office hits of 2021. Director Justin Lin returns to the franchise for the first time since 2013, and his love of practical stunts and special effects is evident in this new batch of F9 behind-the-scenes videos, which showcase several of the film’s big action moments.



Peligro Minas

First up is a clip looking at the “Peligro minas” scene, in which Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team must drive through an active land mine area, and therefore have to be going at least 80 miles per hour to survive if they accidentally set one off.

2 Flippers, 2 Cannons, and 1 Cable

Next is a scene in which Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) are using magnets to thwart police officers who are chasing them down, and a redirected cable wreaks some serious vehicular havoc on the road.

Nova Truck Flip

Remember the truck flip scene in The Dark Knight? Of course you do. This particular stunt may not be quite as dramatic as that one since the truck is not as large as The Dark Knight‘s semi, but A) I still love seeing how this moment came together, and B) the F9 trailer promises a moment that should blow The Dark Knight truck flip out of the water.

Dom’s Magnet Sandwich

Here’s another stunt that takes place during that same sequence, but this one focuses on a magnet stunt that emanates from Dom’s vehicle instead of Letty’s. (How did they get their hands on this magnet technology? I can’t wait to find out.) But this is a great example of one of those stunts that I would not have thought twice about had I just seen it in the context of the movie, but which reveals the level of detail and planning that must be put in every small crash to make sure the final result looks just right. Embedding a hidden steel wall inside a van to force the truck’s tail end back out into the street is the type of small decision that would save tons of time that would be wasted by a trial and error approach, and that’s exactly why guys like second unit stunt coordinator Andy Gill are so good at their jobs.

F9 hits theaters on June 25, 2021.