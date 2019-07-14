Looking for an unconventional romantic comedy? Extra Ordinary has you covered. It’s a low-budget indie set in Ireland which tells the story of a lonely woman with supernatural abilities who finds a lonely man whose daughter is possessed – all while a fame-hungry Satanist played by Will Forte schemes his way through the background. Check out the first trailer below.



Extra Ordinary Trailer

Directors Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman have crafted a world in which hauntings are so frequent and commonplace, we don’t even notice them. The movie follows a reluctant medium named Rose (Maeve Higgins), who meets a widower (Barry Ward) whose daughter is being targeted by the aforementioned Satanist.

Two /Film writers saw this movie at this year’s South By Southwest Film Festival, and their general consensus is that the film is good, but not great. In his full review, Matt Donato found a lot to like, especially the ending:

Extra Ordinary upturns all its cards during an evil incarnate, batshit-bonkers finale that goes indie-budget kitchen sink by tearing a literal hole in the ground…Getting there will be the challenge for some, but if you can survive deadpan everyday witticisms under the sanguine saturation of James Mather‘s Blood Moon cinematography (attractive framing and production designs, here), you won’t be cheated.

Meanwhile, Jacob Hall wasn’t thrilled with Forte’s appearance in this movie:

Higgins and Ward make for a wonderful duo with genuine chemistry, the presence of Will Forte as the American villain derails the movie at every turn. Forte is one of the funniest men alive, but he’s playing an SNL character in a film that is otherwise deliberately natural – it’s like Ron Burgundy walking into the U.K. version of The Office. It’s distracting and it’s bad and it makes his third of the story land with a leaden clunk.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Rose, a mostly sweet and mostly lonely Irish small-town driving instructor, must use her supernatural talents to save the daughter of Martin (also mostly sweet and lonely) from a washed-up rock star who is using her in a Satanic pact to reignite his fame.

There’s no release date slated yet other than a generic “coming soon” at the end of the trailer, so I imagine we’ll see this one sometime before the end of 2019.