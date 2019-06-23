The Lion King is poised to help Disney rule the summer box office all over again when it arrives next month. While the visuals have been nothing short of stunning, especially with it comes to the photorealistic visual effects used to bring the animals to life, we’ve yet to really see the animals talk to each other, which has been a little worriseome. But that changes today.

The Lion King TV spot lets us see Mufasa (James Earl Jones) speaking to a young Simba. And on top of that, we get to hear a new rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” sung by Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles Carter, the voices of the adult Simba and his childhood friend Nala.

The Lion King TV Spot

Part of me was worried how these realistic animals would look while talking, which seems like it could almost be a Dr. Dolittle situation. It doesn’t look bad, but at the same time, the disadvantage of bringing the story to life in this way is that facial expressions will be a bit of a challenge, especially when it comes to conveying emotion. Animated characters with exaggerated features make that easy, but that could prove difficult with animals that look so much like the real thing.

But with all that in mind, we’re still very much curious about how director Jon Favreau will update this story for a new audience. Plus, the voice cast is outstanding with Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and more.

Disney’s “The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Staying true to the classic story, Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

The Lion King arrives in theaters on July 19, 2019.