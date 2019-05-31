Director Vincent D’Onofrio provides a new take on the legend of Billy the Kid with The Kid. Featuring a cast that includes Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, Jake Schur, Leila George, and Chris Pratt, The Kid arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on June 4. In anticipation of that impending home media release, we have an exclusive The Kid clip below.

The Kid Clip

In the clip above, actor Dane DeHaan talks about how The Kid sets out to humanize Billy the Kid, and presents him as a real person – not just a sensationalized figure. In other words, you probably shouldn’t watch The Kid expecting to see Young Guns 3. I’ll confess I missed The Kid in theaters, but I’m interested in catching up with it on home video now. The cast alone makes this seem like a must-watch.

In The Kid, “a young boy, Rio (Jake Schur), is forced to go on the run across the American Southwest in a desperate attempt to save his sister (Leila George) from his villainous uncle (Chris Pratt). Along the way, he encounters Sheriff Pat Garrett (Ethan Hawke), on the hunt for the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid (Dane DeHaan). Rio finds himself increasingly entwined in the lives of these two legendary figures as the cat-and-mouse game of Billy the Kid’s final year of life plays out. Ultimately he is forced to choose which type of man he is going to become, the outlaw or the man of valor, and will use this self-realization in a final act to save his family.”

The upcoming home media release comes with an “in-depth look at what it took to make this action-packed western with a never-before-seen making-of featurette.”