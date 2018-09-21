The Dead Center is a horror film starring none other than Shane Carruth, of Primer and Upstream Color acclaim. Carruth plays a doctor in a psychiatric ward treating a mysterious patient who woke up in a body bag in a morgue. Just what is going on here? Whatever it is…it’s creepy. We have an exclusive The Dead Center clip below, full of foreboding atmosphere and a story about resurrection.

The Dead Center Clip

Shane Carruth hasn’t helmed a feature film since 2013’s mind-bending Upstream Color, but he’s kept acting in short films, TV shows and more since then. Now he appears in and produces The Dead Center, from director Billy Senese. In The Dead Center, Carruth plays a doctor who teams with a medical examiner to look into the strange case of a John Doe who woke up in a morgue. In the clip above, the John Doe spins a tale about dying, and coming back again…and not for the first time.

This clip is suitably creepy and unsettling, and has piqued my interest for sure. As has the trailer, which you can see below.

The Dead Center Trailer

And here’s a slightly different trailer.

The Dead Center Trailer 2

The film, which also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Jeremy Childs, and Bill Feehely, will have its premiere screening at the 2018 LA Film Festival on September 21, 2018.