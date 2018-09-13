Exclusive: ‘Superfly’ Blu-ray Clip Showcases the Film’s Action
Posted on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Superfly is now on Blu-ray & DVD, and to highlight the release, we have an exclusive clip. The clip highlights Superfly‘s action and stunts, which are a huge part of the film. Watch the Superfly clip below.
Superfly Clip
Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish), Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Michael Kenneth Williams (Boardwalk Empire), Lex Scott Davis (Training Day) and Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time) star in Superfly, “the story of a successful young drug dealer (Jackson) who sets up one last big job in order to retire, while dealing with trigger-happy colleagues and corrupt police officers.”
The film, hailing from filmmaker Director X (officially the coolest director name), is a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film from Gordon Parks, Jr.. If you missed Superfly in theaters, you can now pick it up on Blu-ray and DVD. The above clip is a snippet of a longer featurette available on the Blu-ray, showcasing the film’s action and stunt work. The full list of special features is below.
- Three Exclusive Featurettes:
- Trap Talk: The Music
- Director X Scene Breakdown
- Superfly: The Remix
- Future’s “No Shame” Music Video featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR
- Making of “No Shame” Music Video
Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack from a crazed rival. Hoping for one last score, Priest and his partner travel to Mexico to arrange a deal. The career criminal now finds himself trying to outmaneuver the cartel, two corrupt police officers and all the double-crossers that threaten his path to freedom.
Directed by Director X with a screenplay by Alex Tse, SUPERFLY was produced by Joel Silver and Future, with Hal Sadoff, Aaron Auch, Ethan Erwin, Matthew Hirsch and Steven R. Shore as executive producers.