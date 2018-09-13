superfly clip

Superfly is now on Blu-ray & DVD, and to highlight the release, we have an exclusive clip. The clip highlights Superfly‘s action and stunts, which are a huge part of the film. Watch the Superfly clip below.

Superfly Clip 

Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish), Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Michael Kenneth Williams (Boardwalk Empire), Lex Scott Davis (Training Day) and Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time) star in Superfly, “the story of a successful young drug dealer (Jackson) who sets up one last big job in order to retire, while dealing with trigger-happy colleagues and corrupt police officers.”

The film, hailing from filmmaker Director X (officially the coolest director name), is a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film from Gordon Parks, Jr.. If you missed Superfly in theaters, you can now pick it up on Blu-ray and DVD. The above clip is a snippet of a longer featurette available on the Blu-ray, showcasing the film’s action and stunt work. The full list of special features is below.

  • Three Exclusive Featurettes:
    • Trap Talk: The Music
    • Director X Scene Breakdown
    • Superfly: The Remix
  • Future’s “No Shame” Music Video featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR
  • Making of “No Shame” Music Video

Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack from a crazed rival. Hoping for one last score, Priest and his partner travel to Mexico to arrange a deal. The career criminal now finds himself trying to outmaneuver the cartel, two corrupt police officers and all the double-crossers that threaten his path to freedom.

Directed by Director X with a screenplay by Alex Tse, SUPERFLY was produced by Joel Silver and Future, with Hal Sadoff, Aaron Auch, Ethan Erwin, Matthew Hirsch and Steven R. Shore as executive producers.

