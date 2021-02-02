We’re debuting an exclusive clip from Sator, an atmospheric new indie horror film arriving on February 9, 2021. The film involves a man looking for answers deep in the woods, and like most stories that involve characters venturing into the woods, things don’t turn out so well. The clip, which you can watch below, showcases how the film builds plenty of dread and menace without giving anything completely away.

Sator Clip

In Sator, “Secluded in a desolate forest home to little more than the decaying remnants of the past, a broken family is further torn apart by a mysterious death. Adam, guided by a pervasive sense of dread, hunts for answers only to learn that they are not alone; an insidious presence by the name of Sator has been observing his family, subtly influencing all of them for years in an attempt to claim them. The film follows as a demon known as Sator observes an intimate family secluded in the woods.”

The film comes from writer-director-producer-editor Jordan Graham, and his own grandmother, June Peterson, who, “now passed, recounts her real personal history with the mysterious entity on-screen alongside newcomers Michael Daniel, Aurora Lowe, Gabriel Nicholson, and Rachel Johnson.”

Regarding the film, Graham said:

“Sator is quite personal to me. It delves into my family’s dark history with mental illness surrounding a supernatural entity, and uses home video footage to create an interwoven piece between documentary and fiction. After working on this project for seven years, I am so grateful that 1091 has picked up the film, allowing it to finally find an audience.”

In his /Film review, my Now Scream This colleague Matt Donato called Sator “A creepy, dread-filled movie about the horrors of the human mind,” and wrote:

“The way Sator soaks itself in tainted apprehension is a disarming achievement in horror storytelling. Graham’s ability to generate unrest while creeping forward sans haste never feigns linear narration, happy to plop viewers into Adam’s morose hellscape without spelling realities word for word. Some may hate this brand of filmmaking, but others will relish how disturbing every minute of footage becomes. Whether it’s Adam’s frantic dashes between forest treelines in the dead of night, or Sator’s shrouded visitations, or Nani’s sentimental affection towards Sator, Graham ensures that sanity remains in question. You can feel the aches and pains of such personal themes, represented through Adam’s arthouse spiral downward set to the tune of taped black hymnal chatter.”

Sator will be available to rent or own on February 9. You can pre-order it here.