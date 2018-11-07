In River Runs Red, Taye Diggs and Jennifer Tao play parents who find themselves at odds with the law when their son is killed by two corrupt cops. River Runs red arrives in theaters and VOD this week, and we have an exclusive clip from the film below.

River Runs Red Clip

The indie thriller River Runs Red features Taye Diggs, George Lopez, John Cusack, Jennifer Tao, Gianni Capaldi, R.J. Mitte, and the forgotten Hemsworth brother, Luke Hemsworth. Written and directed by Wes Miller, the film focuses on a judge who loses faith in the law when two dirty cops shoot his son. This sounds like a Death Wish scenario, but as the clip above shows, the judge – played by Diggs – might take a different path than Charles Bronson.

River Runs Red opens theatrically and on VOD November 9, 2018, and arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Release December 11, 2018.

Taye Diggs, George Lopez and John Cusack star in this action-packed battle for revenge at any price. Respected Judge Charles Coleman (Taye Diggs) and his wife (Jennifer Tao) have devoted their lives to law enforcement. The two are thrilled when their son is accepted into the police academy, but everything changes when he is shot by two corrupt cops (Luke Hemsworth and Gianni Capaldi) and the official investigation finds no wrongdoing. After his trusted friend detective Horace (John Cusack) finds evidence to the contrary, Charles joins forces with an anguished mechanic (George Lopez) whose son was killed by the same cops and together they take the law into their own hands. R.J. Mitte also stars in this gritty, intense thriller.

River Runs Red Trailer