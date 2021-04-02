Raya and the Last Dragon premiered in theaters and on Disney+ in early March with a Premier Access fee — an extra $30 for those already subscribed to the Disney streaming service. But after a month of being available only in theaters and in Premier Access, Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to home video. The Disney fantasy epic releases to Digital today, and /Film is debuting an exclusive deleted scene from its bonus features. Watch the Raya and the Last Dragon deleted scene below.

Raya and the Last Dragon Deleted Scene

Did you know that Raya’s sword used to be a magic sword? We didn’t either, but that was apparently a real important element of Raya and the Last Dragon before it got cut (pun not intended). But this Raya and the Last Dragon deleted scene, which is shown in storyboard form with voice acting and sound effects included, gives us a glimpse at an early chapter in the story when Raya’s sword used to have magic powers that could slay the evil Druun.

In Raya and the Last Dragon, “it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.” Kelly Marie Tran stars as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu, in the film directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, and co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa.

Raya and the Last Dragon releases on Digital today, April 2, 2021 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 18, 2021.

See the bonus features offered with the home video releases below.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Raya and the Last Dragon” Bonus Features*