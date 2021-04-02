Watch an Exclusive ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Deleted Scene for Its Digital Release Today
Posted on Friday, April 2nd, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Raya and the Last Dragon premiered in theaters and on Disney+ in early March with a Premier Access fee — an extra $30 for those already subscribed to the Disney streaming service. But after a month of being available only in theaters and in Premier Access, Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to home video. The Disney fantasy epic releases to Digital today, and /Film is debuting an exclusive deleted scene from its bonus features. Watch the Raya and the Last Dragon deleted scene below.
Raya and the Last Dragon Deleted Scene
Did you know that Raya’s sword used to be a magic sword? We didn’t either, but that was apparently a real important element of Raya and the Last Dragon before it got cut (pun not intended). But this Raya and the Last Dragon deleted scene, which is shown in storyboard form with voice acting and sound effects included, gives us a glimpse at an early chapter in the story when Raya’s sword used to have magic powers that could slay the evil Druun.
In Raya and the Last Dragon, “it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.” Kelly Marie Tran stars as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu, in the film directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, and co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa.
Raya and the Last Dragon releases on Digital today, April 2, 2021 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 18, 2021.
See the bonus features offered with the home video releases below.
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Raya and the Last Dragon” Bonus Features*
- An Introduction to “Us Again” – Director Zach Parrish takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short.
- “Us Again” – An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night.
- Taste of Raya – Dine along with Kelly Marie Tran and the film’s creative team–virtually–over a Southeast Asian menu inspired by the countries that influenced the film as they discuss their experiences creating the world of Kumandra.
- Raya: Bringing it Home – When the global pandemic of 2020 hit, production of “Raya and the Last Dragon” moved to the houses of over 450 people. We open a window into their lives and learn how they overcame massive obstacles to make an animated feature from home.
- Martial Artists – Get a kick out of learning about the martial art forms and weapons used in the film as co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen and visual anthropologist Dr. S. Steve Arounsack share the inspiration behind the film’s action-packed elements.
- We are Kumandra – Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust and discover the cultural influences that inspired the film…and how important this representation in a Disney animated film is to the people of the region.
- Outtakes – Step into the homes and behind the mics of the cast of “Raya and the Last Dragon” as they experience voice-over sessions in closets and shaky internet connections, which made recording this film unlike any other.
- Fun Facts & Easter Eggs – Take a look at some of the hidden surprises and behind-the-scenes secrets of “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
- The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa – Co-Director John Ripa invites you to get an inside look at his thought process as he pitches a storyboard sequence from the film and talks about his amazing career with Disney Animation.
- Deleted Scenes
- Introduction – Head of Story Fawn Veerasunthorn introduces deleted scenes from “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
- The Bridge – Raya confronts an early version of the Druun in this deleted storyboard sequence.
- Escaping Namaari – See an early version sequence of an introduction to Namaari as an adult.
- Dragon Blade – Discover an early version of Raya’s sword, when it used to have magical powers.
- Meet Boun – Meet an early version of Boun before he was a chef and shrimp boat captain.
- The Heart of the Dragon – Co-Director John Ripa introduces a deleted scene which brought the theme of hope into the film.