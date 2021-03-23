Screw, marry, kill? Nah, that’s out. How about murder, bury, or win? That’s the concept of a new game created by three ambitious young men trying to break into the board game industry in Michael Lovan‘s directorial debut Murder Bury Win. But things get out of hand when they’re approached by a mysterious benefactor who takes their game a little too literally.

/Film is debuting the official Murder Bury Win trailer, and revealing the film’s April release date set by Gravitas Ventures, which just recently acquired the dark comedy-thriller. Watch the Murder Bury Win trailer below.

Murder Bury Win Trailer

/Film can exclusively announce that Gravitas Ventures has acquired Murder Bury Win following the comedy thriller’s world premiere at Cinequest Film & Creativity Fest this week. The distributor has set Murder Bury Win‘s On Demand release for April 27, 2021.

The directorial debut of Michael Lovan, Murder Bury Win is a dark comedy-thriller that follows three friends (Mikelen Walker, Erich Lane, Henry Alexander Kelly) trying to break into the board game industry with their unique game “Murder Bury Win.” But when a crowdfunding effort fails, they’re forced to turn to a mysterious benefactor (Craig Cackowski), who makes them a strange offer: he will publish their game on the condition that he takes sole credit as creator and owner. Somehow, that leads to the three of them playing their game for real, ending up with a dead body in a bathtub that they must dispose of fast.

“Murder Bury Win was created as a means of exploring the nature of competition and ask, what does it mean to win when others have to lose?” Lovan said in a statement. “It’s also a ridiculous comedic thriller that was extremely fun to make. I’m grateful to Gravitas Ventures for believing in my film, as they are the absolute best, indie-friendly team to share this story with the world.”

Here’s the synopsis for Murder Bury Win:

Michael Lovan’s directorial debut, MURDER BURY WIN, follows three young dreamers that want to strike it big in the indie board game industry with their game – Murder Bury Win. The objective of their game being how to kill someone and get rid of the body. When their attempt to crowdfund fails, a mysterious man makes them an offer: he will publish their game on the condition that he takes credit as the sole creator and owner…

Murder Bury Win will be available on VOD on April 27, 2021.