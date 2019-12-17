Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is one of the most visually dazzling films that Disney has put out this year, expanding on the lush fairy-tale visuals of the 2014 Maleficent to show us a rich Avatar-like underworld. It’s a world that you would expect to be completely created by the VFX team, but a new Maleficent Mistress of Evil clip that /Film is debuting ahead of the film’s digital and Blu-ray release proves that not to be the case.

Maleficent Mistress of Evil Clip

/Film is debuting a new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil clip that will be available in full upon the film’s release on Digital and Blu-ray later this month. The clip digs into the VFX used in the film, overseen by VFX supervisor Gary Brozenich. The fantastical world of Maleficent seems at first to be composed entirely of CG shots, but producer Jeff Kirschenbaum describes how that is not the case.

“Not only is the Maleficent world built practically, it’s augmented by visual effects,” Kirschenbaum describe in the clip. “You really feel like you’re in the world and the visual effects are enhancing that.”

The clip goes on to show how the VFX team created the wings that Angelina Jolie‘s character uses to fly around the human kingdom of Ulstead and the fairy kingdom of the Moors — wings that are given special focus since the central conflict of the first film, 2014’s Maleficent, surrounded the damaging of Maleficent’s magnificent wings.

While it’s debatable whether Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was a successful sequel, there’s no denying it’s highly imaginative visuals. It’s amazing that a company like Disney would produce a film as visually gonzo and weird as this, and kudos must be given to the VFX team for bringing the vision of director Joachim Rønning to life.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be available on Digital 12/31 and Blu-ray 1/14.