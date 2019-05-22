Booksmart is opening wide this weekend, and by all accounts, it’s a must-see. Early buzz for Olivia Wilde‘s feature directorial debut has been overwhelmingly positive ever since SXSW, and now more audiences will have a chance to catch it. In anticipation of the impending release, we’re debuting an exclusive look at the Booksmart vinyl soundtrack, as well as a track from the score.

Lakeshore Records will release the Booksmart score soundtrack digitally on May 24. In addition to that, an exclusive vinyl soundtrack will be arriving soon exclusively at Urban Outfitters. And we’re proud to provide the very first glimpse of it:

One Night Left

We’re also debuting this track from the score, titled “One Night Left”, from Dan “The Automator” Nakamura. You can preorder the score here.

In Booksmart, “Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high school peers. But on the eve of graduation, the best friends suddenly realize that they may have missed out on the special moments of their teenage years. Determined to make up for lost time, the girls decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night – a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for.” Reviewing the film for /Film, Joi Childs wrote that Booksmart was a “hilarious, sharp, endearing, and ultimately loving film that stands out from other, seemingly similar comedies.”

Check out the vinyl tracklist below, and catch Booksmart in theaters this weekend.

Track list for the Vinyl

Side A:

01. What’s Golden – Jurassic 5 – 3:08 mins

02. Slip Away – Perfume Genius – 2:45 mins

03. Can You Discover? – Discovery – 2:21 mins

04. Cold War – Cautious Clay – 3:22 mins

05. Just Like Love (Jam City Remix) – Perfume Genius – 3:26 mins

06. High On Your Love – Kings Go Forth – 4:13 mins

Side B:

07. To Whom It May Concern (feat. Ceelo Green, Theophilus London & Alex Ebert) – Sam Spiegel – 4:21 mins

08. How We Are – Lia Ices – 3:33 mins

09. Carries On – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros – 4:31 mins

10. Unchained Melody – Lykke Li – 2:35 mins

11. Boys – Lizzo 2:52 mins