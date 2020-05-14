Emma. is now on digital, and to help spread the word, we’re sharing an exclusive clip from Autumn de Wilde‘s acclaimed Jane Austen adaptation. The clip below has de Wilde talking about assembling the perfect cast for the film – a cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, and Bill Nighy.

Emma Clip

“Really essential part of this movie was to find actors who intoxicate the audience,” says director Autumn de Wilde at the start of this clip. And that’s really what this behind-the-scenes featurette is really about – the cast, and the lengths they went to bring Jane Austen’s characters to life. There’s talk here about the actors spending two weeks rehearsing just to break their modern habits and seem more period-appropriate.

In Emma., “Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse (Taylor-Joy) is a restless “queen bee” without rivals in her sleepy little English town. In this glittering satire of social class, Emma must navigate her way through the challenges of growing up, misguided matches and romantic missteps to realize the love that has been there all along. Jane Austen’s nineteenth-century comedy on misguided matchmaking and romantic mishaps gets a refreshing update in the heartwarming and witty Emma.”

Emma. is now on digital and hits Blu-ray on May 19. The home media release – both Blu-ray and digital – comes with the following special features: