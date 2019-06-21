Dumbo flies onto home video release next week, so /Film has an exclusive clip to debut from the impressive collection of bonus features for the Tim Burton Disney remake. Watch the exclusive Dumbo clip below.

Dumbo Clip

If the entirety of Dumbo‘s bonus features are full of Tim Burton and Colin Farrell gushing over each other’s talents, then it may just be worth the Blu-ray or Digital purchase. The exclusive clip we’re debuting at /Film comes from a bonus feature spotlighting Farrell’s character Holt Farrier, a disabled World War I veteran and former circus equestrian performer from Kentucky who returns to the traveling circus life to care for a newborn baby elephant with his two children. “Nice character on the page: Basically a horseman without a horse, and a man without a wife, and a man without two arms,” Farrell said in the clip.

“Being a Disney hero is a tough job to do on its own, but he was great at giving it reality, giving it humor,” Burton said of Farrell. “And, oh I forgot to mention, he can ride a horse!”

But while Farrell has the sad, morose expressions of a widowed man down pat, as well as the horse-riding skills required of a trick horseman, there was one thing he needed a little help with: his arm. That’s where the VFX team stepped in to work some CGI magic, while Farrell acted and did the physical stuntwork with his arm quite literally behind his back. It’s an impressive feat for all parties, and almost looks as good as the adorable CGI Dumbo that is the star of the show.

Directed by Burton from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Dumbo is a live-action remake of the 1941 classic animated Disney film. In addition to Colin Farrell, Dumbo also stars Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, and child stars Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins.

Dumbo will be released on Digital and Blu-ray June 25, 2019.