In this day and age of IPs, remakes, and sequels, filmmakers have to work carefully to bring a beloved property from the small screen to the big screen. Perhaps no one knows that struggle more than Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, who this year helped adapt his beloved costume drama into a feature film that follows the events of the TV series.

Fellowes has spent nearly a decade with the Crawley family and their distinguished country estate, Downton Abbey, premiering his critically acclaimed costume drama series in 2010 on ITV and PBS. So it’s fitting that Fellowes would be the one to bid farewell to this family as the writer of the Downton Abbey feature film directed by Michael Engler. The exclusive clip above is from a bonus feature from the Downton Abbey Blu-ray release that dives into how Fellowes continued the story of the Crawley family, and what changes he had to make to end the saga in a two-hour film. Whatever changes or compromises he had to make, however, didn’t take away from the essence of what makes Downton Abbey so appealing: the rich stories of every single character.

“I think there was something appealing in that philosophy that on the whole, every life has its hurdles that must be overcome,” Fellowes says in the clip. “And it is one of my core beliefs that for all the horror stories in every day’s newspaper, the fact is that most people are trying to do their best.”

