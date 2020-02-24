Bombshell wasn’t quite as explosive as its makers would’ve hoped, landing in theaters in December not with a bang but with more of a quiet poof of air. However, there was enough wind under Bombshell’s sails to garner stars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie acting nominations at the Oscars as well a hair and make-up win. But as the Jay Roach-directed dramedy gets ready for its home video release, Theron and co-star Nicole Kidman are speaking up in a behind-the-scenes featurette about the importance of telling stories of sexual harassment. Watch the /Film exclusive Bombshell clip below.

Exclusive Bombshell Clip

Bombshell arrived at the height of the Me Too movement shaking up Hollywood, in which abusive men in power were finally taken to task for years of sexual harassment and assault. But Bombshell was always going to be a controversial entry in the Me Too canon — following the stories of conservative pundits Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly as they exposed Fox News founder Roger Ailes for his history of sexual harassment. But despite the polarizing figures at the center of Bombshell, stars Kidman and Theron seem to wholly believe in the message central to the film.

“This is hopefully a metaphor for so many other ways in which there is sexual harassment and misuse of power,” Kidman says in the clip from the Bombshell home video release. “It’s really hard to tell people what to think and what to feel when you deal with art and storytelling because everyone processes things differently. But know that what we were doing was trying to not just tell these women’s stories but tell the story of anyone who’s been in the position of abuse and misuse of power and what that means, and what that means in the world right now.”

“Today we look at these stories and we see how universal they are,” Theron added. “Because we’re hearing more about them.”

Bombshell comes to Digital on February 25, 2020 and on Blu-ray and DVD March 10, 2020. See the special features that will be available on the home video releases below.

