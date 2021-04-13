Since Disney transitioned almost exclusively to 3D animated films, we’re sorely lacking in old-fashioned 2D animated musicals. And Netflix is going to fill that gap with its newest animated musical feature film, Arlo the Alligator Boy. Following the adventures of a half-human, half-alligator boy (duh) in New York City, the film aims to be the next family-friendly animated musical. And /Film has an exclusive clip from the film. Sadly, no singing is involved. Watch our exclusive Arlo the Alligator Boy clip below.

Arlo the Alligator Boy Clip

The titular alligator boy, Arlo, finds himself stuck in a ruff situation. Quite literally — he’s trapped by the dastardly duo Stucky and Ruff, who chase poor half-alligator boy around with a net and a cattle prod. Things are looking pretty dire for Arlo until a giant arm suddenly crashes into Stuck and Ruff and sends them flying, But who could Arlo’s mysterious defender be? We’ll have to find out when Arlo and the Alligator boy debuts on Netflix later this week.

Arlo the Alligator Boy is directed by Ryan Crego and features the voice talents of Michael J. Woodard (Arlo), Mary Lambert (Bertie), Michael “Flea” Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Ruff), Annie Potts (Edmee), Tony Hale (Teeny Tiny Tony), Brett Gelman (Marcellus), Jonathan Van Ness (Furlecia), Haley Tju (Alia), Jennifer Coolidge (Stucky), and Vincent Rodriguez III (Ansel Beauregard).

Here is the synopsis for Arlo the Alligator Boy:

Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The animated musical movie, Arlo the Alligator Boy, will launch Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family. Once Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City, the series, I Heart Arlo, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life.

Arlo the Alligator Boy premieres on Netflix on April 16, 2021.