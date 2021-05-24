Just days after it was confirmed that CBS’ acclaimed supernatural drama was moving from CBS to Paramount+, a new Evil season 2 trailer has arrived. The teaser trailer, which features Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, and more of its stars, set the premiere date for this June, exclusively on Paramount+.

Evil Season 2 Trailer

Created by The Good Fight‘s Michelle and Robert King, Evil is a supernatural thriller which follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Herbers) as she teams up with priest-in-training David Acosta (Colter) and skeptical carpenter Ben Shakir (Mandvi) to investigate supernatural phenomena that fall at the intersection of religion and science. Everything from demonic possession to miracles gets covered in the series, which has already earned a devoted following for bucking expectations of a CBS procedural and getting truly weird and creepy.

At Comic-Con in October, the cast of Evil debuted a homemade season 2 trailer, as the series was in limbo at CBS for a time until the move to Paramount+ was announced. The second season, which is currently in production in New York, “will pick up with the dangling thread of Kristen’s possible corruption and introduce even more supernatural beings (season 1 featured a few demons that may or may not have been real),” per Entertainment Weekly,

“This season has like an avenging angel character that is supposedly good, but talks in terms of evil — evil in terms of killing millions of people and so on,” Robert King said during the show’s New York Comic-Con panel in October. “There is a character named Abby, who is a version of George. We have, I would say, five or six new scary things this year.”

Paramount+ seems like a good home for Evil, a series that came as a pleasant surprise for many TV fans, with its chilling demonic imagery and metaphysical exploration. But it seemed extremely out of place on CBS, which generally caters to older audiences. And with Paramount+ looking to build its library as a new-again streaming service, Evil slots in nicely — it’s unique, distinctive, and it’s already got a following.

Evil season 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on June 20, 2021. Evil also stars Emerson as Leland Townsend, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs, and Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria.