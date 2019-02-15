Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 are very different films, even if they’re essentially telling the same story. Sam Raimi‘s first Evil Dead is attempting to be a serious horror movie, while Evil Dead 2 slips into slapstick comedy territory. That slapstick angle seems to be the one people remember the most when they think of Evil Dead, making the sequel the far more prominent film. Now Studio Canal is releasing an Evil Dead 2 4K Blu-ray in the 4K, and there’s a new trailer ready to swallow your soul. Watch the Evil Dead 2 4K trailer below.

Evil Dead 2 4K Trailer

When you think Evil Dead, I bet you immediately think of over-the-top comedy, Bruce Campbell hamming it up, and the infamous chainsaw-hand. But here’s the thing: none of that is in Evil Dead. It’s actually in Evil Dead 2, which was a kind of remake of and sequel to the first film. The first Evil Dead is, for the most part, serious. When it came time to make a sequel, director Sam Raimi took a different approach, and turned the film into a Three Stooges episode with gore. For whatever reason, the sequel is the film that stuck in the collective consciousness.

Now Evil Dead 2 is getting a groovy new 4K release in the UK via Studio Canal. You can get a sense of the new transfer in the fun trailer above, which also teases the special features – including an exclusive interview with horror-loving filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and an interview with Edgar Wright. Here’s a line-up of the features included:

DVD Extras:

Audio Commentary With Sam Raimi, Scott Spiegel, Bruce Campbell And Greg Nicotero

Blu-ray Extras:

Disc 1:

Blu-ray Film & Commentary

Audio Commentary With Sam Raimi, Scott Spiegel, Bruce Campbell And Greg Nicotero

Disc 2: Blu-ray Special Features

Bloody And Groovy, Baby! – Tribute To Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead 2

Shallowed Souls: Making Of Evil Dead 2

Cabin Fever: A “Fly On The Wall”

Road To Wadesboro: Revisiting The Shooting Location With Filmmaker Tony Elwood

The Gore The Merrier: Making Of Evil Dead 2

Interview With Bruce Campbell

Trailer

4k Ultra HD Extras:

Disc 1: 4k Ultra Hd Film

Disc 2: Blu-ray Film & Commentary (As Above)

Disc 3: Blu-ray Special Features (As Above)

The Evil Dead 2 4K Blu-ray will be released on March 4, 2019.