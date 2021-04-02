Every House is Haunted, especially for Netflix. The streamer, which knows a thing or two about haunted houses, has landed the Sam Raimi-produced horror movie Every House is Haunted, based on Ian Rogers’ collection of supernatural short stories.

Deadline reports that the Every House is Haunted movie will be coming to Netflix. Written by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman, Every House is Haunted will be directed by Corin Hardy, best known for helming The Nun and episodes of Gangs of London. Raimi will be producing the movie alongside Zainab Azizi for Raimi Productions, with Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs executive producing.

In Every House is Haunted, “An insurance investigator tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house, but his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes.”

The feature film is based on Ian Rogers’ collection of short stories published in 2012. Here is the synopsis for the Every House is Haunted short story collection (via GoodReads):

In this brilliant debut collection, Ian Rogers explores the border-places between our world and the dark reaches of the supernatural. The landscape of death becomes the new frontier for scientific exploration. With remarkable deftness, Rogers draws together the disturbing and the diverting in twenty-two showcase stories that will guide you through terrain at once familiar and startlingly fresh.

The film, however, won’t be an anthology of all the stories, but based primarily on the short story “The House on Ashley Avenue.” The story follows a pair of paranormal investigators who try to find out why the house on Ashley Avenue isn’t on the real estate market, with the film taking a few liberties with the premise (one insurance investigator versus two, a mysterious murder, etc.).

But it seems like Every House is Haunted is in good hands, with a big horror name like Raimi producing — through the filmmaker’s financing deal with Starlight, which optioned the short story collection — and Hardy directing after taking on the Conjuring spin-off film The Nun. And of course, it’s got a welcome home at Netflix, which has found major success with haunted house titles, and the horror market in general, particularly with Mike Flanagan’s Haunting of Hill House anthology series. Per Deadline, Netflix came in with the strongest bid for Every House is Haunted after the project was shopped around Hollywood.

No cast or release date has yet been set for Every House is Haunted.