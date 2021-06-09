The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latest entry in The Conjuring series, is now in theaters and on HBO Max. And if you haven’t seen it yet, and want to catch up on all the other Conjuring movies first, I’m here to help. Here’s where you can stream every single entry in the Conjuring Universe, from start to finish. Eight movies, eight chances for you to be scared witless.

The Conjuring

Where to stream: HBO Max and Netflix

The first entry in the franchise, The Conjuring, directed by James Wan, introduces us to Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). They’re a married couple who also happen to chase after ghosts and demons, and they’ve been asked to help out the very large Perron family, who’ve just moved into a haunted house being tormented by the ghost of a witch.

Annabelle

Where to stream: HBO Max and Tubi

The first spin-off film, Annabelle dives into the backstory of the creepy doll that played a supporting role in the first movie. Here, a man buys his pregnant wife a hideous-looking doll, because that’s what every pregnant woman wants. Of course, the doll is cursed, and all sorts of bad things start happening. One of the weakest entries in the series.

The Conjuring 2

Where to stream: HBO Max and Netflix

The Warrens are back in The Conjuring 2. After dealing with the events of The Amityville Horror, the Warrens jet off to the U.K. to help another family being tormented by spirits. There’s a creepy demon nun lurking about, too.

Annabelle: Creation

Where to stream: HBO Max

Annabelle: Creation is a prequel that more or less reboots the Annabelle series, primarily because no one liked the first Annabelle movie. Here, a group of orphan girls moves into the house of a toymaker and his wife. And wouldn’t you know it, Annabelle the doll is there, too.

The Nun

Where to stream: HBO Max

After being introduced in The Conjuring 2, The Nun gets her own movie. In 1950s Romania, a priest (Demián Bichir) and a nun (Taissa Farmiga) investigate a cursed monastery where another nun has recently taken her own life. Great premise, not-so-great execution.

The Curse of La Llorona

Where to stream: HBO Max

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona, a spirit from Latin American folklore, is targeting children, because that’s what she does. Can Linda Cardellini save the day?! We can only hope, although it’s worth noting that The Curse of La Llorona is the worst movie in this franchise, so maybe you should skip it.

Annabelle Comes Home

Where to stream: HBO Max

The best entry in the Annabelle series, and one of the best Conjuring Universe movies overall, Annabelle Comes Home is a delightfully fun horror film that feels like a Halloween haunted house on the big screen. When the Warrens go off to investigate another case, their daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) is left home with the babysitter (Madison Iseman). Of course, this same home also houses the Warrens infamous artifact room, which is full of all sorts of cursed bric-à-brac, including Annabelle the doll. When the babysitter’s best friend (Katie Sarife) lets Annabelle out of her protective glass case, the demon doll wakes up other spirits who proceed to terrorize the girls.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Where to stream: HBO Max

The latest entry in the series, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is currently in theaters and on HBO Max. This film brings the Warrens into the 1980s, where they investigate a murder that was caused by demonic activity.