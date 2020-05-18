Netflix’s Eurovision movie now has a title and a music video to go with it. The title: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The music video: “Volcano Man.” What does any of this mean? Who can say? All we can know for sure is that stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are decked out in some memorable costumes for a suitably epic – and silly – video.

Eurovision Movie Music Video

The Eurovision Song Contest is a big deal across the globe, and has been for some time – the first Eurovision contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. And now, Eurovision is getting its own movie. In Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, “When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.”

Will Ferrell is playing Lars Erickssong, while Rachel McAdams is Sigrit Ericksdottir, and it’s clear from the video above that the pair are going to have fun with whatever madness this movie has in store. And since the coronavirus has resulted in the cancelation of the official Eurovision Song Contest this year, this movie is going to have to fill the void.

Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin helms the film, with a script courtesy of Ferrell and Andrew Steele. This premise – comedic figures competing for fame and glory – is something Ferrell is well-versed in. His films Blades of Glory, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Semi-Pro all use a similar set-up. And throwing McAdams – an underrated comedic performer – into the mix is a nice way to change things up a bit.

In addition to Ferrell and McAdams, Eurovision also features Pierce Brosnan as “Erick Erickssong, Lars’ father and the most handsome man in Iceland”; Dan Stevens as “Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant in the Eurovision song contest”; and Demi Lovato as “Katiana, one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland.” And longtime Ferrell collaborator Adam McKay is on board as executive producer.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga arrives on Netflix June 26.