Euphoria returned to HBO last night with its first of two planned special episodes, focusing on Emmy-winner Zendaya‘s character Rue as she dealt with the fallout of what happened on the train platform at the end of the show’s first season. Now fans know when they’ll be able to see the second Euphoria special episode: HBO has revealed that the episode will arrive late next month. Read on for the exact date and time.

The second special episode, which has the wonderful title of “F*ck Anyone Who Isn’t a Sea Blob,” will center on Hunter Schafer‘s Jules character spending time over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. It will air on HBO on January 24 at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT and, like so many other things next year, will be available to stream on HBO Max. The first Euphoria special episode actually premiered on HBO Max on Friday, a couple of days before it made its official debut on HBO, so I expect something similar will happen with this second episode.

“F*ck Anyone Who Isn’t a Sea Blob” was produced under COVID-19 guidelines and is co-written and co-executive produced by Schafer, who wrote the episode with Sam Levinson, who created the series and directed this episode.