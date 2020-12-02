A trailer for the Euphoria special episode dropped yesterday, and if the brief amount of footage there had you craving more, you’re in luck! Because HBO Max is dropping the new episode early – on Thursday, December 3. The episode will then premiere on HBO on December 6. It’s the first of two special episodes, with one focusing on the holiday season and the other covering COVID-19.

Here’s what the episode is about:

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) will also appear in the episode. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the first episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

HBO and Zendaya teased at the special episodes back in October, with HBO president Casey Bloys saying a “special COVID episode” would air at some point, and Zendaya adding: “We might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment…so we have something to live on until we are able to go into Season 2.” But since then the one special episode morphed into two. The COVID episode is still to come – no date has been announced yet, but it will arrive before season 2 of the show.

Euphoria follows “a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media,” and was adapted from the Israeli show of the same name. The American version was created by Sam Levinson, who also wrote all the episodes of the first season as well as this new special. There’s no premiere date for season 2 just yet, but at least fans will have these two specials to hold them over.