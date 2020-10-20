HBO’s Euphoria will return with two new episodes ahead of its eventual second season. HBO had previously announced a “special COVID episode” of the series, and now they’re adding a Euphoria Christmas special, too. Both will continue the story from season 1, and – in case you were wondering – both were produced under COVID-19 guidelines. More on the Euphoria Christmas special and the additional COVID episode below.

I have yet to watch Euphoria even though I’ve heard great things. Why? Because it really looks like a show geared towards people half my age, and I already feel old and ancient enough without a TV show reminding me, thank you very much! But the series is a big hit, winning awards and pulling in a devoted fanbase. The series follows “17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a trans girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.”

Euphoria is coming back for a second season, but before that happens, HBO will release two special episodes, with the first debuting on Sunday, December 6. The episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s what you can expect to see:

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

HBO and Zendaya had already teased at least one special episode, with HBO president Casey Bloys saying a “special COVID episode” would air at some point, and Zendaya adding: “We might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment…so we have something to live on until we are able to go into Season 2.”

Euphoria is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. No word yet on when we might see season 2.