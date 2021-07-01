(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

After several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios’ Eternals is finally set to hit theaters this fall. Find out the Eternals release date and everything you need to know about the upcoming movie below.



Eternals Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Eternals will open in theaters on November 5, 2021. As of this writing, Disney has not said whether Eternals will also be available simultaneously through the Premier Access tier on Disney+, but considering that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debuts a couple of months prior to Eternals, is getting a 45 day exclusive theatrical window, it feels likely that the only way to watch Eternals will be in theaters – at least for the first few weeks.

Just What the Heck is an “Eternal,” Anyway?

Eternals are ancient aliens who have secretly been living on Earth for thousands of years. As the teaser trailer indicates, they have helped “guide” various civilizations over the years, introducing them to certain pieces of technology and nudging them down the right path. But they “have never interfered…until now.” That’s because they’ll have to battle the Deviants, a rival alien race that were also created by the Celestials, which are essentially alien gods who could wield immense amounts of power. (For reference, Kurt Russell’s character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a Celestial.)

Eternals Synopsis

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces [the Eternals] out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

Eternals Director, Crew, and More

Eternals is the first Marvel Studios film to be directed by Chloé Zhao, who won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for her work on Nomadland. Zhao and Patrick Burleigh are currently credited as writing the screenplay, though it remains to be seen who will receive final credit. Ben Davis will serve as the cinematographer – his previous Marvel credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel. Joshua James Richards, Zhao’s romantic partner and frequent collaborator who served as the cinematographer on all of her previous feature films, will be a camera operator on Eternals. Game of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi is handling the score. Kevin Feige produces, and Nate Moore serves as an executive producer.

Eternals Cast

Gemma Chan plays Sersi, Richard Madden plays Ikaris, Angelina Jolie plays Thena, Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo, Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry plays Phastos, Lia McHugh plays Sprite, Don Lee plays Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan plays Druig, Salma Hayek plays Ajak, and Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman, AKA Black Knight.

Eternals Trailer