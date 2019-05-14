Somehow, when we weren’t looking, Escape Plan became a franchise. The original film teamed up action movie legends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the very first time. It was fine! That was followed by a Schwarzenegger-less sequel,Escape Plan 2: Hades. Now, here comes Escape Plan: The Extractors. Stallone is back once again without Schwarzenegger, but Dave Bautista is there, so that’s something. Watch the Escape Plan: The Extractors trailer below.

Escape Plan The Extractors Trailer

I enjoyed the first Escape Plan. It wasn’t high art, and it wasn’t even a particularly good cheesy movie. But it did pair Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger on the big screen for the very first time – and that was a big deal. I grew up with those guys as the biggest action stars of all time, and the prospect of seeing them share the screen was fun.

Which is why I never bothered to see Escape Plan 2. Schwarzenegger wasn’t returning, so what was the point? And now here’s the third film, which again only brings back Stallone. Dave Bautista and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who were both in Escape Plan 2, return this time with Stallone, and that’s fine, I guess. Still, I can’t help but wish Stallone and Schwarzenegger had made a whole slew of these movies together. Here’s the synopsis:

After security expert Ray Breslin (Stallone) is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison, Breslin’s girlfriend (Jaime King) is also captured. Now he and his team, which includes Dave Bautista and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, must pull off a deadly rescue mission to confront their sadistic foe and save the hostages before time runs out.

The film also features Jamie King and Devon Sawa. This trailer doesn’t do much for me, I have to say. Stallone sounds more sleepy than ever, and while Bautista has fast become one of my favorite wrestlers-turned-actors, he’s probably not enough to save the day – even though he does get to wear a cool hat and deliver lines like “It’s a hell hole like I’ve never seen!”