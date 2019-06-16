Sylvester Stallone has found a certain amount of success reviving the Rocky franchise with Michael B. Jordan as the new leading man, Adonis Creed. But he still can’t help but make some crummy action movies on the side. Case in point: there’s an Escape Plan 3 on the way this summer, and just like Escape Plan 2: Hades, this one isn’t even bothering to play in theaters.

Following a path similar to the second film, Escape Plane: The Extractors finds Ray Breslin (Stallone) breaking into a prison to rescue to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison. Oh, and it just so happens that his girlfriend (Jaime King) has been kidnapped too. And there’s some good old-fashioned revenge behind the plot this time. Watch the Escape Plan 3 trailer below.

Escape Plan 3 Trailer

Devon Sawa (Final Destination) takes on the villain role as the son of Ray Breslin’s former business partner, who was apparently forced out of the company somehow. A flashback would seem to indicate that returning cast member Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson had something to do with carrying out that task, but we’re betting there’s more that our bad guy doesn’t know, making his attempts at revenge a little misguided.

Dave Bautista is also back to help Sylvester Stallone kick some ass, and Glee star Harry Shum Jr. is also getting in on the action this time too. That’s certainly an odd assembly of talent for an action movie like this, but whatever works, I guess.

Honestly, the appeal of the first movie in this franchise was Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzengger teaming up. Now that the gimmick is gone, these movies just seem like cash grabs from people who will watch anything Sylvester Stallone happens to be in. But looking at this trailer, which basically gives away the whole movie, it might as well go straight to the bargain bin.

Escape Plan: The Extractors arrives on on Digital 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on July 2, 2019.