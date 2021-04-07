Ep. 613 – Godzilla vs. Kong (GUEST: Max Evry from ComingSoon.net)
Posted on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
Thanks to our sponsors this week: MasterClass and Hello Fresh.
- Visit to MasterClass.com/FILMCASTPOD for 15% off.
- Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast12 and use code FILMCAST12 for 12 free meals, including free shipping!
Jeff – cameo.com/jeffcannata
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~22:00)
Godzilla vs. Kong
Spoilers (~1:17:49)
Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!