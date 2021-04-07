godzilla vs kong international trailer
David, Devindra, and Jeff give updates on the COVID vaccine, moving-going, and box office performance. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Max Evry, Managing Editor at ComingSoon.net, to review Godzilla vs. Kong.

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at  http://patreon.com/filmpodcast. Follow Max on Twitter. Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend titles to us. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website.

Thanks to our sponsors this week: MasterClass and Hello Fresh.

Weekly Plugs

Jeff – cameo.com/jeffcannata

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~22:00)

David – Back (AMC+), WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu)
Devindra – Happily
Jeff – Infinity Baby, The Last Blockbuster
Feature  (~56:45)
Godzilla vs. Kong
Spoilers (~1:17:49)

Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A. 
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.