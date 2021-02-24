Ep. 607 – Nomadland (GUEST: Roxana Hadadi)

Posted on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 by

Nomadland

David, Devindra, and Jeff chat about FreakyThe Expanse, and Attack of the Murder Hornets.  For the feature review, the cast is joined by Roxana Hadadi to talk about Nomadland, the latest film by director Chloe Zhao starring Frances McDormand.

Follow Roxana at @roxana_hadadi on Twitter!

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at  http://patreon.com/filmpodcast.
Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/
Thanks to our sponsors this week: IPVanish, Manscaped, and Hello Fresh.
  • Visit IPVanish.com/FILMCAST and claim a 65% savings today.
  • Visit manscaped.com and use the promo code FILMCAST for 20% off.
  • Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast10 and use code FILMCAST10 for 10 free meals, including free shipping!
Weekly Plugs
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~7:40)
David – I Care A Lot, Freaky
Jeff – Attack of the Murder Hornets, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, The Expanse,
Devindra –  The Expanse S4/5, Keep your hands off Eizouken, Mars Perseverance landing
Feature Contains Spoilers  (~1:06:55)
Nomadland

Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A. 
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!

 

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.