Ep. 607 – Nomadland (GUEST: Roxana Hadadi)
Posted on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff chat about Freaky, The Expanse, and Attack of the Murder Hornets. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Roxana Hadadi to talk about Nomadland, the latest film by director Chloe Zhao starring Frances McDormand.
Follow Roxana at @roxana_hadadi on Twitter!
- Visit IPVanish.com/FILMCAST and claim a 65% savings today.
- Visit manscaped.com and use the promo code FILMCAST for 20% off.
- Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast10 and use code FILMCAST10 for 10 free meals, including free shipping!
What we’ve been watching (~7:40)
Nomadland
Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!