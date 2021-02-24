Ep. 607 – Nomadland (GUEST: Roxana Hadadi)

David, Devindra, and Jeff chat about Freaky, The Expanse, and Attack of the Murder Hornets. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Roxana Hadadi to talk about Nomadland, the latest film by director Chloe Zhao starring Frances McDormand.



Follow Roxana at @roxana_hadadi on Twitter!

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at http://patreon.com/filmpodcast

Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/

Thanks to our sponsors this week: IPVanish, Manscaped, and Hello Fresh.

Visit IPVanish.com/FILMCAST and claim a 65% savings today.

Visit manscaped .com and use the promo code FILMCAST for 20% off.

.com and use the promo code for 20% off. Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast10 and use code FILMCAST10 for 10 free meals, including free shipping!

Weekly Plugs

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~7:40)

David – I Care A Lot, Freaky

Jeff – Attack of the Murder Hornets, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, The Expanse,

Devindra – The Expanse S4/5, Keep your hands off Eizouken, Mars Perseverance landing

Feature Contains Spoilers (~1:06:55)

Nomadland



Credits: