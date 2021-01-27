It’s the dawn of a new era in America. David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Drew McWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny), writer of newsletter Formerly Dangerous, to discuss the new film News of the World. Does this reunion of director Paul Greengrass and actor Tom Hanks create the same buzz as Captain Phillips?

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What you’ve been watching (~16:25)

David – Unhinged, In and of Itself

Drew – 30 Coins, Tenet

Devindra – Disenchantment

Jeff – PG: Psycho Goreman

Feature (~1:17:04)

News of the World

Spoilers (~1:23:54)



Credits: