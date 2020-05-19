Ep. 568 – Capone (GUEST: Scott Wampler from Birth.Movies.Death.)
Posted on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
This week, Dave, Devindra, and Jeff stay in to watch Capone, the latest film by director Josh Trank. The cast is joined by Scott Wampler, Managing Editor at Birth.Movies.Death and co-Host of The Kingcast, to evaluate this Tom Hardy performance. Tune in to hear not one but two of Jeff’s limericks.
Read Kyle Buchanan’s oral history of Mad Max: Fury Road here. Read about why Jurassic World makes sense now here.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~23:00)
- David – Abduction, The Skywalker Legacy
- Devindra – The Eddy (Ep 1), The Midnight Gospel
- Jeff – Solar Opposites, Dead to Me Season 2, Luke Towan
