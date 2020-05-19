This week, Dave, Devindra, and Jeff stay in to watch Capone, the latest film by director Josh Trank. The cast is joined by Scott Wampler, Managing Editor at Birth.Movies.Death and co-Host of The Kingcast, to evaluate this Tom Hardy performance. Tune in to hear not one but two of Jeff’s limericks.

