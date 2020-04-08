Ep. 562 – Portrait of a Lady on Fire (GUEST: Valerie Complex)
Posted on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
Another week, another opportunity to catch up on some movies at home. In this episode, David, Devindra, Jeff are joined by Valerie Complex to review Portrait of a Lady on Fire, now available streaming on Hulu.
Check out Devindra’s review of Quibi here.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~12:00)
- Devindra: Quibi, Tales from the Loop
- Jeff: Wrestlemania
Spoilers (~1:19:30)
