Ep. 522 – Men In Black: International (GUEST: Lindsey Romain from Nerdist)
Posted on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
Devindra explains the difference between Hotel Mumbai and The Wedding Guest. Jeff praises Fleabag season 2 as a work of genius. The cast plus Lindsey Romain, staff writer at Nerdist, to review Men In Black: International.
Check out Jeff Cannata’s new D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to David’s other podcast Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill Devindra’s new podcast Know More Tech, answering your question on the latest gadgets. Subscribe to David’s Youtube channel at Davechensky.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve been Watching (~13:00)
Lindsey – The Dead Don’t Die
David – Cold Pursuit
Devindra – Don’t Look Now, Kaili Blues
Jeff – Fleabag S2
Feature (~40:00)
Men in Black: International
Spoilers (~59:00)
Credits:
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!