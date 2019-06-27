After scrambling amid some of the planet’s biggest monsters in the most recent Godzilla film, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will soon play a character who finds herself in the shadow of a different pop culture titan: Sherlock Holmes. She’ll play the title character in Legendary’s new film Enola Holmes, which follows the adventures of the iconic detective’s much younger sister. Henry Cavill (Justice League) is set to play Holmes. Learn more about the project below.

Variety reports that Cavill will take on the role of the famous Baker Street detective in Enola Holmes, which is based on author Nancy Springer‘s acclaimed book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Six novels make up the series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess back in 2006. They tell the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ far younger sister, Enola, who essentially follows in the family business by also becoming a detective. The Hollywood Reporter says Oscar-nominated actress and Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter has been cast as Enola’s mother.

All of this casting sounds wonderful. Anyone who’s seen Stranger Things knows that Brown is a full-blown star, even though she’s literally only appeared in one movie so far in her young career. But a fun detective story like this – and one that will presumably let her retain her natural English accent – sounds like an excellent fit for her, and it will certainly give her more to do than whatever was going on in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Cavill seems like an unexpected but kinda great choice for Sherlock, and it leads me to wonder if the film might be looking for a Mycroft to spar with him. (May we suggest Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch to play Mycroft here, just so the internet completely melts down?) And I’m thrilled to see Carter continue to explore acting opportunities outside of Tim Burton’s filmography; her collaborations with him have become pretty stale as of late, so hopefully a role like this can keep her creative streak alive.

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is making his feature directorial debut with the new movie, which was written by Jack Thorne, a screenwriter and playwright who’s written for shows like Skins and the upcoming His Dark Materials, and recently made headlines for writing the Tony Award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Production on the movie is said to get underway this summer, and no release date has been set yet.