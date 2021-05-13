Enola Holmes is back on the case at Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Godzilla vs. Kong) is returning to reprise the titular role in Enola Holmes 2, a follow-up movie that’s heading to the streaming service. Writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials), director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), and actor Henry Cavill are all coming back as well, with Cavill reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes, the master detective and older brother to Brown’s Enola.



The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. ? pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel “will continue the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her famous siblings as she runs about early 20th century London.” There are no hard plot details, nor are there any clues about which of author Nancy Springer’s books might be serving as the possible jumping-off point for Enola’s new adventure. (The third book in the six-book series, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets, sounds like it could be fun source material.)

The first movie was a success – at least, Netflix claimed it was a success. According to the streamer, 76 million households decided to watch it in its first 28 days of release after it came out in late September last year. But as you probably know, Netflix metrics are not comparable to traditional viewership numbers because Netflix considers it a “view” when an account stays on a title for just two minutes. We have no way of knowing how many people bailed in the first five minutes, or what percentage of people who started it actually ever finished the movie. Short of breaking into Netflix HQ, no amount of Enola-esque detective work is going to provide any satisfactory answers in that arena any time soon, so we’re stuck just taking them at their word.

While I was not a big fan of the love story at the center of the first film, I generally found it to be a pretty fun adventure. The mystery was not particularly difficult to suss out, but considering the movie is aimed primarily at the teen demographic that’s closer to Millie Bobby Brown in age, it was a perfectly enjoyable jaunt that opened up the mythology of the Holmes family in interesting ways and refreshingly shifted the traditionally male-dominated action to focus on a capable female protagonist.

Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown.