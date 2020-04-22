Endings, Beginnings, the latest from Drake Doremus (Equals, Like Crazy), starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, and Sebastian Stan, is now on digital – and we’re giving away three digital copies to you, dear readers. The film follows Woodley’s character over the course of a year as she becomes intertwined with two friends, played by Dornan and Stan.

Endings, Beginnings

Digital releases are having a big boom right now, as theaters are closed and studios are trying to get their films to viewers the best way they can. Endings, Beginnings was originally destined for theaters, but the current circumstances have changed that. And now you have a chance to score a free digital copy. Simply send an email HERE with the subject line ENDINGS, BEGINNINGS. That’s it! Three winners will be chosen at random.

In the film, “Reeling from a bad recent break-up, Daphne finds herself adrift in life. Living in her sister’s guesthouse, she regularly witnesses her sibling and her brother-in-law fighting, which only exacerbates the once-idealistic Daphne’s growing despair regarding long-term love. Then, at one of her sister’s parties, Daphne meets Frank and Jack. Both are enormously attractive to her, albeit in very different ways: one is the free-spirited bad boy, unpredictable, and always ready for adventure; the other is sober, intelligent, sensitive, and invested in his career as an academic. Unable to choose between these almost polar opposites, Daphne finds herself bouncing between them instead, enjoying the distinct ways each man sees her — it’s as though she’s auditioning different versions of herself and the life that might be waiting for her. But fate has a way of making decisions for us, and the time soon comes when Daphne is forced to accept that having it all might just be a disguise for having nothing.”