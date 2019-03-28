Say what you will about Avengers: Infinity War, but that film’s ending was one of the biggest movie moments of 2018 – a genuine shocker that destroyed half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We expect that situation to be resolved in next month’s Avengers: Endgame, and co-director Joe Russo is now answering questions about the sequel’s tone, a film he says is “going to be a unique and singular experience in movie history.” Find out how Endgame will be different from Infinity War below.

In an interview with Box Office Pro, Russo wouldn’t go as far as to confirm what type of movie Endgame is aiming to be (remember, Infinity War was described as a heist film), but he did comment on how the two mega-blockbusters will be different:

“That’s a tricky one to answer without giving anything away, but I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone. It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies. Of course, we’re handing off narratives and it’s been serialized over 22 movies. But, it’s different tonally than Infinity War and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view.”

Infinity War was described as being from Thanos’s point of view, and he had more screen time than any of the film’s superheroes. Since we haven’t seen any new footage of the Mad Titan in any of the Endgame trailers thus far, it certainly seems like the perspective is being shifted back toward the Avengers this time around. Maybe this one is a bit more like a classic rescue mission movie? Time will tell, but Russo added that we can expect the film to feel modern in the same way that their previous Marvel efforts have.

“There’s no question that this is a reflection of the time,” he continued. “What is the definition of ‘hero’? All four of [our Marvel] films, when looked at together, ask that question and try to answer that thematic: What does it mean to be a hero and what does it mean to stand up?”

Perhaps we’ll find out when Avengers: Endgame blasts into theaters on April 26, 2019.